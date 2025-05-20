Off the news: Isles return to spotlight with ‘Lilo & Stitch’

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau is putting a lot of hope in the power of a little lost alien named Stitch to juice the somewhat lagging tourism industry. The agency is priming the pump for Friday’s premiere of the live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch,” the 2002 animated hit that was set on Kauai.

An event on Saturday spotlighted the Big Island’s Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, as well as actress Tia Carrere, who originally voiced the role of Lilo’s sister and is back playing a different character. Meanwhile, “American Idol” Iam Tongi is present in the soundtrack only with his voice — but that’s some voice.