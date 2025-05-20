2 felons face federal gun and drug charges

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Two Hawaii felons face federal charges in separate cases where they allegedly used firearms to protect their marketing of methamphetamine on Oahu and Hawaii island.

Alexander Hill, 41, also known as “Alex Pua,” was charged Thursday by criminal complaint with conspiracy, three counts of selling methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, according to federal court records.

Hill allegedly completed a series of three drug sales to a “cooperating defendant” in Pahoa and Keeau. In each case, Homeland Security Investigations agents gave the cooperating defendant an audio/video recording device and cash in the amounts of $1,200 and $1,300.

From Jan. 27 until his arrest Feb. 19, Hill allegedly conspired to sell methamphetamine.

Hill fronted the methamphetamine to the cooperating defendant with the expectation that the money he got back was proceeds from the methamphetamine sales.

The cooperating defendant was “arrested but not charged” with state narcotics violations and helped the U.S. Department of Justice “in hopes of potentially receiving leniency at the time of sentencing” in state court.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The cooperating defendant has “previously been arrested” in Hawaii but does not have convictions related to crimes “involving fraud or deception.”

A Feb. 19 search of Hill’s home on Hawaii island found a Remington 870 Express Magnum shotgun, about 11 grams of methamphetamine, two 12-gauge shotgun shells, six rounds of .22- caliber ammunition, a digital scale and $1,000 in cash.

Hill allegedly admitted to federal agents that he sold drugs and fired the shotgun into a car on his property on New Year’s Day.

He made his initial appearance in federal court Monday, and his detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry M. Kurren.

“Hill has spent months, if not years, in prison. Hill knows he is a felon. As a result of his felony conviction, Hill is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” read an affidavit by an HSI agent.

He was sentenced in state court Nov. 9, 2011, to a year in prison for felony abuse of a household member for “intentionally or knowingly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the family or household member by applying pressure on the throat or the neck.”

A parole violation in 2016 sent him back to state prison for five years. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Slack.

In a separate case on Oahu, Sky Akira Kaia Sakuma, 43, was charged May 15 with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On May 13 HPD officers saw Sakuma, who was wanted on an outstanding state warrant for reckless driving, operating a black 2011 BMW two-door sedan, according to federal court records.

Sakuma was pulled over, and a search of the BMW turned up a black-and-brown Beretta pistol with four rounds of .22-caliber ammunition in the magazine and one round of .22-caliber ammunition in the chamber.

HPD arrested Sakuma for the warrant and on suspicion of the state offenses of place to keep ammunition, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, place to keep pistol or revolver, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sakuma allegedly admitted to FBI agents that the gun was his, he knew he was banned from possessing a firearm, and allowed agents to search his BMW.

Agents allegedly found 31.43 grams of methamphetamine in two plastic bags, two glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue, seven rounds of .30 carbine ammunition and two rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, and “numerous empty clear plastic baggies.”

Sakuma was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in state prison for intimidating a witness in a 2013 burglary case and felony assault.

He has 10 prior felony convictions in state court. His attorney, Louis M. Ching, declined comment.

Sakuma made his initial appearance in federal court Monday, and his detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry M. Kurren. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara D. Ayabe.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed motions for both men to be held without bail until trial.