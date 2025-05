Swipe or click to see more

Keiki from Kulaniakea Preschool presented lei and hookupu Friday to crew members Jordan Jacobson, left, and Allen Mozo during a send-off celebration for the Hokule‘a’s and the Hikianalia’s Moananuiakea Voyage.

After a two-day delay caused by hazardous ocean conditions, the Polynesian voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia departed early Monday morning from Mauliola — commonly known as Sand Island — en route to Hilo.

The canoes launched at approximately 5 a.m., taking advantage of a safe and favorable weather window to cross the Alenuihaha Channel.

The channel, which lies between Maui and Hawaii island, is known for powerful currents and strong winds and is considered among the most dangerous in the Pacific. The Polynesian Voyaging Society postponed the originally scheduled Saturday morning departure to ensure crew safety.

The Hokule‘a and Hikianalia are expected to arrive in Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, where a public cultural arrival ceremony is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. at the Grand Naniloa Hotel. The event will follow traditional arrival protocols and is open to the public.

According to PVS, the delay reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to safety and cultural practices, which include close observation of weather and ocean conditions before launching each leg of the Moananuiakea Voyage.

The four-year Moananuiakea Voyage aims to sail approximately 43,000 nautical miles, visiting 36 countries and archipelagos, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 345 ports. An estimated 400 crew members from Hawaii and throughout the Pacific will participate in the voyage, which promotes Indigenous knowledge, ocean conservation and global collaboration.

While in Hilo, the crew will take part in several community events designed to foster learning and connection.

Weather permitting, the Hokule‘a and Hikianalia are tentatively scheduled to depart Hilo on May 30 to continue their journey to French Polynesia, the next major stop on the Moananuiakea Voyage.

The following events are planned in Hilo in coordination with Hawaii County and the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau, Grand Naniloa Hotel and local community:

>> Welcome ceremony tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Grand Naniloa Hotel

>> Public dockside engagement 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Naniloa Hotel

>> “Hokule‘a Ho‘olaule‘a,” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wailoa Boat Harbor, makai side of the Wailoa Bridge, near Suisan Fish Market

The event will include canoe tours, music, cultural demonstrations and food vendors.