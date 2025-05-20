Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island Punaluu Village project thwarted

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:04 a.m.

HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD Visitors walk through the Sea Mountain Resort in Punaluu. As part of a proposed development, Black Sand Beach LLC wanted to restore the resort and nearby golf course. The company has since defaulted on its loan and faces foreclosure.
Visitors walk through the Sea Mountain Resort in Punaluu. As part of a proposed development, Black Sand Beach LLC wanted to restore the resort and nearby golf course. The company has since defaulted on its loan and faces foreclosure.

COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“This is a victory rooted in the voices of community members and cultural practitioners who showed up, time and again, to speak for the land and waters of Punalu‘u. While this foreclosure halts the current project, we remain vigilant.”</strong> <strong>Ashley Obrey</strong> <em>Staff attorney, Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.</em>
“This is a victory rooted in the voices of community members and cultural practitioners who showed up, time and again, to speak for the land and waters of Punalu‘u. While this foreclosure halts the current project, we remain vigilant.”

Ashley Obrey

Staff attorney, Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

