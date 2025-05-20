West Loch Disaster remembrance planned
STAFF SGT. ARIEL OWINGS / U.S. AIR FORCE / NOV. 4
Eight people were disinterred as part of the West Loch Project, an ongoing effort by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to disinter, transport and identify service members who died in the West Loch disaster during World War II. Above, U.S. service members from the DPAA participate in a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
NATIONAL ARCHIVES / 1944
Above, sailors fight fires aboard the stricken ships in Pearl Harbor’s West Loch.