Battle-tested Hawaii ready to face UCSB in Big West Tournament
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno (26) and catcher Hunter Faildo embraced after the final out of UH’s 13-2 win that clinched a spot in the Big West Tournament.
UH’s Jordan Donahue watched his grand slam fly over the right-field wall in the third inning against UC San Diego on Sunday.
Hawaii shortstop Jordan Donahue watched his second home run of the game during the fifth inning against UC San Diego on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. In his senior farewell, Donahue batted 4-for-5 and drove in five runs.