Alexa Takai wins Jennie K again

Alexa Takai birdied the final three holes to successfully defend her title at the Jennie K Wilson Women’s Invitational golf tournament Sunday at Mid-Pacific Country Club.

The 15-year-old won the three-day tournament by five strokes.

Takai was tied with Jasmine Wong and Miku Miyauchi at 6 over for the event going into Sunday’s final nine holes. In addition to the birdies on 16, 17 and 18, Takai also birdied No. 12 and parred the rest of the holes. Wong finished second and Miyauchi was third.

Takai, a Punahou freshman, was the Interscholastic League of Honolulu champion this year, and was second at the state tournament. Wong was the 2024 state high school champion.