Scoreboard – May 20, 2025

CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sports events scheduled
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP
At Fullerton, Calif.
Wednesday
G1: No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara vs.
No. 4 seed Hawaii, 9 a.m. (elimination
game)
Thursday
G2: UC Santa Barbara/Hawaii winner vs.
No. 1 seed UC Irvine, noon
G3: No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton vs.
No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
Friday
G4: G2 winner vs. Cal State Fullerton/
Cal Poly winner, noon
G5: G2 loser vs. Cal State Fullerton/
Cal Poly loser, 4 p.m. (elimination game)
Saturday
G6: G4 loser vs. G5 winner, noon
(elimination game)
Final
G7: G4 winner vs. G6 winner, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Second Final
G8 (if necessary): G4 winner vs. G6
winner, noon