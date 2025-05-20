Caitlin Clark, Fever back WNBA probe into fan behavior at game

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates on Monday addressed the WNBA’s investigation into allegations of hateful comments or noises made toward players during the season opener in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Fever thrashed the rival Chicago Sky 93-58, with Clark recording a triple-double and picking up her first flagrant foul as a pro. Clark fouled Angel Reese to prevent a clear layup, and Reese was incensed and shouted at her for several moments after the whistle. Clark’s foul was upgraded after review to a flagrant-1, and Reese got two free throws.

Some social media users alleged that the ABC/ESPN broadcast of the game picked up the incident in question. One video showed a male fan — wearing a red replica Caitlin Clark jersey with matching shorts — sitting courtside and making high-pitched noises while Reese shot a free throw with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

On Sunday, the WNBA released a statement saying that it was “aware of the allegations” and looking into the matter.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said Monday. “We certainly want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience.”

Clark added that she did not personally hear any hateful comments from fans.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“It’s super loud in here. Although I didn’t hear anything, I think that’s why they’re doing the investigation, that’s why they’re looking into it,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that nothing happened. You just trust the league’s investigation and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing.”

DeWanna Bonner, third in all-time WNBA points, was an opponent of the Fever’s last year while with the Connecticut Sun. The veteran stated that the team was in agreement regarding the alleged incident.

“We keep uplifting each other and speaking out on these things when that is needed,” Bonner said, per ESPN. “That’s not what we as players stand for, not what the Indiana Fever organization stands for. It’s zero tolerance.”

Aliyah Boston, the Fever’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 before selecting Clark in 2024, added that she wants Indiana’s crowd to be loud and passionate, but without crossing a line.

“No type of hate is ever welcomed here,” Boston said. “As a player, you just have to stay strong and be able to call it out if something happens.”