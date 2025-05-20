Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UH’s Walls named top BWC freshman; 2 others named to first team

By Stephen Tsai

Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com Hawaii pitcher Cooper Walls (18) pitched against the UC San Diego Tritons during a game on May 15.

University of Hawaii right-hander Cooper Walls today was named the Big West Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

In polling of the league’s 11 head coaches, UH two-way player Itsuki Takemoto and relief pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno were named to the All-Big West first team.

First baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa and center fielder Matthew Miura were selected to the second team.

Walls, who grew up in Carlsbad, Calif., is 3-3 with a 3.67 earned-run average. As a starting pitcher, his ERA is 3.33. Walls pitched seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over then-ranked UC Santa Barbara. He also did not allow an earned run in five innings against nationally ranked Oregon State.

UH head coach Rich Hill first noticed Walls as a freshman catcher for La Costa Canyon. Walls’ powerful throws to second led to a position switch.

Takemoto, who was born and reared in Japan, was honored as a utility player because of his pitching and hitting. For most of the season, Takemoto has been the ’Bows’ series-opening starting pitcher. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA. As the designated hitter, is .267.

Magdaleno, a sophomore from Los Angeles, is 4-1 with seven saves. Relying on a low-90s fastball, changeup and curve, Magdaleno has pitched to a 268 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. He averages 11.9 strikeouts and 1.5 walks per nine innings.

Zeigler-Namoa, who grew up on Maui, leads the ‘Bows in batting average (.333), hits (66) and RBIs (46). Miura, a Maryknoll School graduate, is hitting .327. He has drawn 44 walks while striking out only 20 times. He has stolen 17 bases.

