Hawaii Rainbow Warriors teammates celebrate defensive back Deliyon Freeman (26) after he recovered a Northern Iowa Panthers fumble during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Hawaii football team’s hurry-up offense just got faster.

Joey Farthing, a wideout who was at Youngstown (Ohio) State the past three years, has accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors.

Farthing is 6 feet 4, 200 pounds and was laser-timed at 4.32 seconds over 40 yards during testing at Youngstown State. He also was clocked at 10.74 seconds over 100 meters in high school. He will compete at wideout in the four-wide offense, and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Really just like the culture,” Farthing said of his decision. “And the faith aspect. It’s an amazing fit. I like the run-and-shoot offense. I really connected with (receivers) Coach (Jared) Ursua, and the other coaches. I connected with some of the players over the phone. It really seemed like home.”

Farthing completed his recruiting trip to Hawaii on Sunday.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Obviously, the beach wasn’t anything like I’d ever seen. The people really made it special for me. The food was amazing. I had some really good steaks, and some good Hawaiian food. I couldn’t tell you the name, but it was amazing.”

Farthing returned to Ohio on Monday morning. It will be quick turnaround. He is due to report to UH next week for the start of the summer strength/conditioning program.

Farthing grew up in Strasburg, Ohio, but attended Dover High. As a senior, he received several track offers, but decided to commit to Youngstown State’s football program.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2002, then played in 13 games in 2023. Last season, he suffered a hip injury in August. After playing against Villanova, he was shut down for the rest of the season. He underwent surgery for the torn labrum in December. “I’m fully rehabbed now,” he said.

Seeking other opportunities, Farthing entered the transfer portal. Ursua was one of several coaches to contact Farthing. Farthing turned to prayer to decide where to attend. Later that day, he and his girlfriend went to lunch.

“I’m sitting next to a guy wearing a ‘Hawaii’ shirt,” Farthing recalled. “This must be it. This must be a sign.”