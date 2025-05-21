Hawaii pertussis cases are on the rise

The Hawaii Department of Health said cases of pertussis are on the rise in the state, and is urging residents to keep up with recommended vaccines.

DOH said, as of May 15, there have been 108 cases of pertussis reported, compared to 84 cases for all of 2024.

“Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease spread through the air via the coughs or sneezes of an infected person,” said DOH in a news release. “Initially, the symptoms resemble a cold but can progress to intense coughing fits. In children, coughing fits can be followed by a deep breath that makes a whooping sound.”

Health complications from pertussis can be serious and even life-threatening, DOH said, especially for infants and young children who are not fully vaccinated.

Some potential complications include pneumonia, seizures, apnea (a pause in breathing), encephalopathy (a disease of the brain) and death.

“The most effective way to prevent pertussis is through vaccination with either the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) or Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccines,” said DOH. “Multiple doses are recommended for infants, children and adults.”

Meanwhile, DOH said no further cases of measles have been reported in the state following the two confirmed in early April — one in a child under age 5 and the other in an adult household member — related to international travel.

DOH has concluded there was no further community spread from those two cases.

Health officials are concerned, however, of the growing number of cases on the mainland, which has now surpassed 1,000 across 30 states this year.

“DOH recommends continued vigilance and efforts to increase the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination rate,” said the department. “High vaccination rates protect individuals and communities and prevent cases from becoming outbreaks.”

Vaccination rates for all routinely recommended vaccinations for school entry, including those for measles, pertussis, polio and chickenpox, have declined in Hawaii and nationally since 2019.

DOH strongly recommends that children and adults stay up-to-date with recommended vaccinations to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases. It also encourages residents to discuss concerns about vaccines with a trusted health care provider.