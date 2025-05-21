Honolulu-L.A. United flight turns back after bomb threat in lavatory

A United Airlines flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport early this morning after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom mirror.

The Boeing 777 passenger jet was carrying 339 passengers and 10 crew members at the time of the incident.

“United Flight 1169 from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Honolulu after a potential security concern was found written on a lavatory mirror. Law enforcement met the aircraft, and a security sweep was conducted,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from the air carrier. “We are rebooking customers on another flight to Los Angeles that departs later this evening.”

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded when the plane returned to Honolulu.

“Agents did respond to a security incident at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. While there is no threat to public safety, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities to law enforcement,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser from the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office. “As this is an ongoing matter, we are not able to provide further details.”

It is the second threat to waylay an airliner moving passengers between Honolulu and southern California in the last two days.

On Tuesday, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Diego bound for Honolulu was stopped right before takeoff after a passenger allegedly threatened to bomb the aircraft.

During pushback from the gate, a passenger was overheard making a threat to blow up the flight.