Man, 33, indicted in Nanakuli hit-and-run

By Leila Fujimori

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 33-year-old man today with second-degree attempted murder and driving without a driver’s license for the May 14 hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

Brandon Lindley was arrested 12:25 a.m. Thursday on the above offenses for allegedly striking pedestrian Randy Sambueno in the parking lot of the Fastop Nanakuli.

The 22-year-old Sambueno sustained serious injuries to his legs and lower abdomen.

Lindley pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges.

The grand jury bench warrant maintains his bail amount of $500,000.

