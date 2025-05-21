Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui man, 58, dies in 3-car collision in Kihei

A 58-year-old man died Tuesday night after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on North Kihei Road, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said the collision occurred at about 7:30 p.m., involving three men and three vehicles.

The man who died at the scene was reported to be driving a silver 1998 Honda Civic sedan that crossed double-solid yellow lines while heading westbound on North Kihei Road.

He then struck the rear of a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the opposite lane, and subsequently collided head-on into the 2012 Toyota Camry sedan behind it.

“As a result of this collision, the operator of the Honda, a 58-year-old Wailuku male, sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” said MPD in a news release. “The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

The Nissan driver, a 54-year-old man from Kihai, and the Toyota Camry driver, a 53-year-old man from Kihei, were both taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition for treatment of their injuries.

Police said the man who died was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, and that the airbag in the Honda did not deploy.

The other two involved in the collision were wearing seat belts, but their airbags did not deploy, either.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors at this time, but the determination of whether drugs were involved is pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said this was Maui County’s 11th traffic fatality this year, compared to five at the same time last year.

