Pedestrian critically hurt after being struck twice on Nimitz Highway

A 29-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday night after being struck by two vehicles while walking in the roadway near North Nimitz Highway and Elliott Street, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the airport area, where police say the pedestrian was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a 52-year-old woman driving westbound on North Nimitz Highway.

The impact left the pedestrian lying in the roadway, where she was then struck by a second vehicle driven by a 57-year-old man, police said. Both drivers remained at the scene and were not injured.

Paramedics responded and provided advanced life-saving treatment before transporting the woman to an area hospital in critical condition, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The collision occurred two days after a 62-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by two vehicles less than a mile away.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.