Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Pedestrian critically hurt after being struck twice on Nimitz Highway

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:58 a.m.

Traffic

A 29-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday night after being struck by two vehicles while walking in the roadway near North Nimitz Highway and Elliott Street, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the airport area, where police say the pedestrian was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a 52-year-old woman driving westbound on North Nimitz Highway.

The impact left the pedestrian lying in the roadway, where she was then struck by a second vehicle driven by a 57-year-old man, police said. Both drivers remained at the scene and were not injured.

Paramedics responded and provided advanced life-saving treatment before transporting the woman to an area hospital in critical condition, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The collision occurred two days after a 62-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by two vehicles less than a mile away.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide