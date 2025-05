Honolulu police are investigating after a woman with a gunshot wound walked into an Oahu emergency room around 7 a.m. today.

She was admitted in critical condition, police said.

An attempted second-degree murder investigation is underway. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.