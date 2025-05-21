Letter: HVCB, Disney alliance good news for tourism

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau’s announced hui with Disney is good news.

During my last year of driving a tour car in Honolulu in 1960, I clearly remember many of my passengers asking me about the popular TV show “Hawaiian Eye.” Visitors staying at the Hilton Hawaiian Village were especially interested in the series.

It was obvious to me then that the show had influence in its coming to Hawaii, and that viewers had a better understanding of local folks.

So I believe that weaving Hawaiian culture and aloha into new movies and TV shows made in Hawaii will surely make for more and better visitors.

Bob Hampton

Hawaii Kai

