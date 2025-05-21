Letter: Mother Nature won’t wait on climate change

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I appreciate the recent letter to the editor reflecting on 79 years of rapid change in society leading to similar rapid changes in the natural world (“Humanity unable to change climate course,” Star-Advertiser, May 9).

Yes, we have, through human ingenuity, delayed the eco-social collapse predicted by scientists and activists. But climate change, ecosystem degradation and species loss have continued and accelerated, so our human ingenuity has not solved these wicked problems.

And, yes, Mother Nature is in charge. We are suffering more and more from our own denial to accept this reality and failing to embrace a more holistic approach to meeting our needs.

We must take care of that which feeds and takes care of us: the aina and the entire honua upon which we all live and make a living.

Travis Idol

President

Hawai‘i Interfaith Power and Light

