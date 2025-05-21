Letter: Repercussions for those with vaccine exemptions

We all know that vaccines are primarily administered to protect the immunized against disease, but they also serve to protect those who are unimmunized. Therein lies the conundrum.

Is it fair for the relatively few who are exempted from vaccinations due to nonmedical reasons to accept the benefit of the immunization of the majority?

If those exempted by choice do not want to share in the relatively small risk of adverse reactions to vaccines, perhaps they would be willing to seek separate education venues from the vaccinated majority. When taught together, immunized might suffer some unnecessary disease exposure from unimmunized kids, who are more likely to be infected.

The nonimmunized could be home- schooled, tutored or schooled in other isolated environments. Their choice should be to either share the vaccine risk or avoid exposing others to higher disease risk. Freedom of choice can have consequences.

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

