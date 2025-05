University of Hawaii officials on May 14 discuss preliminary plans to build a CampusTown project on land currently home to the College of Education, UH Manoa Children’s Center and UH Laboratory School. Participants listen during the community meeting at Noelani Elementary School.

I attended the May 14 meeting to support saving the University of Hawaii Lab School and the historic buildings on that campus. To my dismay and the disappointment of many in attendance, we were not given any opportunity to discuss the fate of the College of Education, the Lab School and the land designated for education. Instead, it felt like we were set up by the moderators, who only wanted to present their plan to build a “CampusTown” that many of us do not want.

At the end of the presentation, there was no time for discussion, and the audience was in an uproar because of the lack of open discussion. This false attempt at transparency by the university was an insult to the public, and another attempt to hide the real issue, which is whether or not we want to lose land designated for education for commercial purposes.

Helen Slaughter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter