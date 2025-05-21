Off the news: Energy Star program’s future uncertain

Consumers buying “Energy Star” appliances and items have long enjoyed rebates on the purchases, as well as longer-term benefits of lower energy costs.

But with the Environmental Protection Agency now undergoing major changes, the Energy Star program could be on the chopping block. Nothing definitive has been announced yet, but consumers in the market for energy-efficient items that qualify for rebates are advised to partake in the program sooner rather than later. For more info, see hawaiienergy.com.