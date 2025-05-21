Off the news: Graduation season brings traffic tidings

It’s graduation time — and on Oahu, that means traffic. Of 46 Hawaii high school commencement ceremonies this month, 38 (19 on Oahu) take place today through May 31. “We’re proud of the Class of 2025 and excited to celebrate all that they’ve accomplished,” state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi announced, while urging everyone on the roads to “plan ahead, expect heavier traffic near venues, and drive with aloha.”

Check Hawaii’s public high school graduation schedules at 808ne.ws/3Sansv1, and plan accordingly. “One of the best ways we can honor and celebrate our graduates is to prioritize safety on our roadways,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen.