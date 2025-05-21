1-Skillet Chicken in Creamy Sauce
In this weeknight recipe, perfectly browned chicken breasts are smothered in a creamy spinach sauce that comes together with ease, all in one skillet. The highlight of this recipe is the buttery white-wine sauce, which is enriched and thickened with a secret ingredient: cream cheese. The sauce nicely coats the wilted spinach, though you can use sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms or canned artichokes instead of, or in addition to, the spinach. A side of mashed or roasted potatoes would round out this dish well, but some crusty bread to sop up every last bit is a must.
Chicken Florentine
Ingredients:
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
• Salt and black pepper
• 4 thin-cut boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 4 tablespoons butter (salted or unsalted)
• 1 medium shallot, minced
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 1/2 cup chicken broth
• 1 teaspoon dried basil (or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil)
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano (or 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano)
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
• 2 cups packed baby spinach (about 3 ounces)
Directions:
On a plate, mix together the flour, Parmesan and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Dredge each chicken breast in the mixture, evenly coating on both sides.
Heat a large pan over medium. Add olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan and melt to combine. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown (but not cooked through), about 4 minutes on each side. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
Add remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan and let it melt. Add shallot, garlic and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring until the shallot is softened and the garlic is aromatic, about 2 minutes.
Add wine, broth, basil and oregano, and stir, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until the liquid has reduced by about half, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the heavy cream and cream cheese and stir, allowing the cream cheese to soften and melt, until a thick sauce forms, about 6 minutes. Add baby spinach and stir until it is folded into the cream sauce and the spinach is beginning to wilt, about 1 minute.
Return the chicken breasts to the pan and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and serve immediately with freshly grated Parmesan on top.
Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.
© 2025 The New York Times Company