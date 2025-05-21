Aloha Fridays Reimagined

It’s been just over two months since I joined Crave and what a ride it’s been already! Beyond tasting incredible dishes from every corner of the island (I hope you’ve been enjoying them, too), my favorite part has been meeting the people behind the food and discovering under-the-radar spots I may otherwise have never stumbled upon.

I’ll admit, I’ve always been a creature of habit when it comes to dining out. I love revisiting my go-to spots. There’s comfort in familiar, and sometimes it feels like I’m living a real life Cheers scene. But taking the helm of Crave has pushed me beyond my usual favorites in the best way. Let me introduce you to one of my new finds.

If you’re looking for a spot to watch the Friday night fireworks in Waikiki, minus the crowds, The Grove Restaurant & Bar is the place to be. Located on the pool deck of The Modern Honolulu, a Hilton Vacation Club, it offers a breezy outdoor vibe, a beautiful bar, ocean views and a refreshed, island-inspired menu that’s perfect for an easygoing Friday night out.

And here’s your insider tip — the restaurant offers two hours of on-site validated parking. I’d recommend arriving around 6:30 p.m. to catch some live music, enjoy dinner, watch the fireworks at 7:45 p.m. and toast to the weekend with a nightcap. But more importantly, let’s talk about the food.

No Aloha Friday is complete without some local grinds and The Grove delivers. If you’re leaning toward something fresh, try the burrata and beet salad ($23) with roasted beets, arugula, feta, heirloom tomatoes and seasonal fruit, all tossed in a macadamia nut vinaigrette.

The chopped chef salad ($22) is another standout, made with Waipoli mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, pickled onions, sweet potatoes and a creamy green goddess dressing.

Both dishes are light, refreshing and satisfying.

From the daily fresh selection, don’t miss all three island-flavored bowls. You can’t go wrong with a classic ahi shoyu or spicy ahi poke bowl, but The Luau Bowl ($23) is the real showstopper. Loaded with lomi lomi salmon, kalua pork, and ahi shoyu poke over rice or a salad, it’s a full-on Aloha Friday feast in one bowl.

Of course, I couldn’t resist ordering the kalbi short ribs plate ($26). With 6 ounces of tender, flavor-packed barbecue short ribs served with kimchi, it hits all the right notes. And, because I had been craving a burger all day, The Grove Burger ($25) sealed the deal. A juicy wagyu-blend patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, glazed bacon strips and a savory bacon jam — all paired with crispy, golden fries. As a certified fry lover, I can confidently say I approve of these fries. With portions big enough to share, it’s the perfect excuse to order family-style and taste your way through the menu.

To sip? Go for the peach sangria ($18) or the frozen espresso martini ($17) — because honestly, it had me at espresso martini.

With good food, good drinks and a golden sunset rolling into fireworks, it’s the perfect way to send off the week.

So, while The Grove may have been unfamiliar to me before, I’m already looking forward to my next visit. Maybe next time, they’ll even start remembering my name.