Celebrate your grad in style with an offer you won’t want to miss at Arden Waikiki (2885 Kalakaua Ave.). From May 14 to June 15, enjoy up to $80 off your party’s bill to mark this special milestone. The deal is good for one graduate per party and is valid for groups of four or more. And it’s not just for high school grads—whether it’s preschool, college, or anywhere in between, all grads are welcome! Simply show a graduation letter, diploma or a picture to claim the savings. This offer cannot be combined with other offers.



Italian Elegance Meets Hawaii

Join chef Colin Sato and the team at Mugen at ESPACIO (2452 Kalakaua Ave.) for an unforgettable culinary journey through Italy on May 29.

Savor six Italian-inspired dishes expertly paired with top-tier wines from Italy and Mugen’s award-winning wine list. Indulge in the finest ocean-fresh seafood, Kona kampachi, ahi and shima aji drizzled with smoked olive oil, capers and sauce vierge.

You’ll also experience a chilled lobster dish, beautifully complemented by Ho Farms tomatoes, pickled heart of palm and silken tofu. It’ll be an evening of exceptional Italian flavors paired with the best of Hawaii’s local ingredients.



Flashback Flavors at Splash Bar

Craving a taste of nostalgia? Splash Bar (120 Kaiulani Ave.) at Sheraton Kaiulani is bringing it back with its biweekly popup, ThrowBack Alley, where you can dig into the best bites from Hawaii’s iconic diners and drive-ins of the past.

Indulge in island-inspired classics like the mochi waffle dog, savory chicken cutlet smothered in gravy and even the refreshing strawberry guri guri ice cream. And for the ultimate throwback experience, don’t miss the Green River slushie — complete with a scoop of ice cream for the perfect dessert.



Poke Perfection at the Kauai Poke Fest

Ready for an island hop adventure? Mark your calendars for June 13 and 14 and head to Kauai for the fifth annual Kauai Poke Fest.

This two-day celebration of Hawaii’s iconic dish will be packed with poke demos, mouthwatering poke creations and intense poke competitions.

Watch as pro and amateur chefs put their own spin on the classic poke dish, vying for the approval of both attendees and celebrity judges. Don’t miss the Poke Masters’ Table with Hawaii’s own chef Sam Choy, where you’ll savor a variety of poke dishes crafted by top culinary talent such as Don Gusman, the 2024 Kauai Poke Fest Champion, and Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof on Maui.



Gingah Goodness at Highway Inn

A delicious collaboration between two local favorites is happening now through May 31. Highway Inn restaurant (multiple locations) is teaming up with Gingah Spread Man to offer two pupu dishes topped with Gingah Spread Man’s signature ginger and green onion spread, available for dine-in only. Savor the sizzling ginghah pulehu moa, featuring two boneless chicken thighs grilled in Highway Inn’s Pulehu Sauce, served hot on a sizzling platter. Or, enjoy the mini Gingah fried rice and pipikaula, a flavorful twist on Highway Inn’s classic fried rice with an added zing of Gingah, paired with a side of tender boneless pipikaula. Both dishes are available during pau hana hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. For an added bonus, enjoy live music every Wednesday at the Waipahu location and every Thursday at Kakaako.



Summer of Flavor in Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua (1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Kapalua) is rolling out the red carpet for its highly anticipated Kapalua Wine & Chef Series at Banyan Tree. The exclusive four-course dinner series, running throughout the summer, will pair exceptional wines with culinary masterpieces crafted by an all-star lineup of chefs. Featuring a powerhouse crew of female chefs — Mawa McQueen, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan and Hawaii’s own Lee Anne Wong — the series promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience. Enjoy curated wine pairings from top wineries like Justin Vineyards, Lewis Cellars, Fraiche Wine Group and Orin Swift.

For more information about the chef series, visit banyantreekapalua.com.