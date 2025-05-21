Don’t Fly Empty-Handed

If you’re from Oahu and heading to a neighbor island to visit family and friends, don’t leave empty handed! Swing by one of these spots on your way to the airport for ono-licious snacks your friends across the sea are sure to be craving.

SNACKS TO SHARE for all

You’ll spot My Sweet World 808 at various farmers markets around the island, and its mouthwatering homemade snacks make the perfect travel companions. The spicy kimchee snack mix is ideal for a quick plane ride, while the banana butter mochi is a must-grab — perfect for sharing. (But don’t forget to snag a box for yourself, or you might find yourself fighting for the last piece.)

For orders and pop-up updates, follow @mysweetworld808 on Instagram or email mysweetworld808@gmail.com.

DIM SUM CRAVINGS? check!

Conveniently located in Chinatown, Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery (1027 Maunakea St.) is a local favorite for all dim sum cravings. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays, the biz offers everything from pork hash, custard tarts, manapua and more. Don’t forget to grab a few packs of their candies for a sweet treat. And, don’t wait until the last minute to place your order — once the doors open, it’s go time. Call ahead for a quick and easy pickup on your way to TSA.

Follow @singcheongyuanbakery on Instagram or visit singcheongyuan.com for more information.

EARLY BIRD POI DONUTS

You can’t go wrong with a box of poi donuts from

Kamehameha Bakery (1284 Kalani St. Unit D106). Living by the saying “the early bird gets the worm,” the bakery opens at 2 a.m. during the week and 3 a.m. on the weekend — giving you plenty of time to grab some pastries on your way to the airport. While the poi donuts are its iconic pastry, don’t overlook other favorites like the haupia bun and Chantilly roll.

Visit kamehamehabakery.store for the full menu.