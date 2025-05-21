Local Kine Grindz

Rene Paulo Jr. was a full-time musician before he decided to pursue another passion of his — food. Enter Laverne’s Catering Hawaii, which he opened in 2000 and runs with his son, Travis, who is the company’s president and CEO.

The biz is known for its delicious food and friendly customer service. Bestselling items include the mahimahi with garlic butter caper sauce ($18.95 regular, $16.95 mini), chopped steak ($16.95 regular, $14.95 mini) and the Kanaka Plate ($28.95). The latter is packed with two scoops of rice, kalua pig, chicken long rice, squid luau, laulau, lomi salmon and haupia.

“This plate can really feed two regular people or one big bruddah,” Travis jokes. “Either way, be sure to bring your pillow as you will surely need a nap under the shade after this one. Kanak status in effect.”

Other favorite are the beef stew ($15.95), which includes cubed beef, carrots, potatoes, celery, onions and tomato paste; smoked meat featuring pork, black pepper and brown sugar; and squid luau ($16.95), which boasts taro leaves, coconut milk, sugar and octopus.

“We are known for our squid luau, which has the what I like to call three S’s, right umami level of sweetness, saltiness, savoriness and just oh so goodness and that’s because it’s made with love, like everything we make,” says Travis.

Plates come with two scoops of rice, macaroni or tossed salad, and patrons can substitute the rice for poi for an additional $4.95.

Laverne’s Catering Hawaii is perfect for graduation parties, birthday parties, baby luau, office meetings and any occasion. The biz caters all over the island of Oahu and can customize the menu to fit the customer’s theme and budget.

Catering options include the light Hawaiian luau, basic Hawaiian luau package, deluxe Hawaiian luau package or holiday package, and the biz also offers a catering a la carte menu. Call or text 808-222-9841 for more info on catering.

“One thing that my dad has always shown with his food is his love of cooking and that smile it puts on someone’s face when they take that first bite,” says Travis. “We definitely try to embody that home-style cooking and love that you get when you visit grandma’s house. Being family owned and operated we hope that you will become a part of our family.”

Laverne’s Catering Hawaii

Waikele

94-849 Lumiaina St. Waipahu

808-551-8214

Kapolei

4600 Kapolei Pkwy., Kapolei

808-379-6333

Instagram: @lavernescateringhawaii

How to order: In person or by phone

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit cards and tap to pay