New Night Market in Downtown

A fresh night market is making its way to the downtown area. Taste of Aloha takes place 4 to 8 p.m. every second Saturday at Waterfront Plaza. Vendor lineups change each month, so be sure to follow @tasteofalohahi on Instagram for the latest updates. Here are some tasty vendors you may run into at the night market.

No matter how full I am, I’ll never turn down birria tacos. Aloha Mamacita serves up mouthwatering birria tacos with consommé that you won’t want to miss. Cool off the heat with its sweet offerings, including original banana pudding, ube banana pudding and Dubai cheesecake. If you love Dubai chocolate and matcha, be sure to try the Dubai matcha latte for the ultimate flavor punch.

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A, Honolulu

808-650-0029

Instagram: @aloha.mamacita

Corner Rolls has become my latest obsession — I can easily devour an entire sampler pack in one sitting. Its artisanal spring rolls come with delightful fillings like cheeseburger, avocado and crab rangoon. Perfectly sized for snacking and never greasy. You can find them at various farmers markets, or order a party box or frozen package online for the ultimate at-home treat. Be sure to follow the biz on Instagram for pop-up locations.

808-229-9540

Instagram: corner.rolls

With The Savellano’s Lechon team, there’s always a reason to celebrate. Indulge in its crispy, roasted pork that’s so irresistible, you’ll devour the entire plate before even saying kain tayo — let’s eat! The biz offers three different plate options that come with sides like spring rolls, shrimp or pancit. Hosting a party? They’ve got you covered with pre-orderable lechon rolls that serve 15-20 people. Planning to visit at the night market? Arrive early — these popular plates sell out fast!

instagarm: @thesavellanos_lechon

The Dubai chocolate craze has landed on our shores and Dave’s Ice Cream Waipio is serving up a delicious twist of their own. Indulge in their Dubai sundaes, stacked with decadent toppings for every taste bud. Try the strawberry chocolate Dubai cup, a blend of chocolate cake, strawberries, homemade pistachio butter, toasted kataifi and rich chocolate. For the ultimate indulgence, add a scoop of the famous Dave’s Ice Cream.

94-1040 Waipio Uka St., waipahu

808-677-0028

Instagram: @daves_waipio