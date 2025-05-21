Raw Truth: The Salad Solution

May is National Salad Month and there’s no better place to celebrate than right here in Hawaii, where vibrant, local produce thrives year-round. However, studies show that cooking can strip key nutrients — boiling spinach, for example, can reduce folate levels by up to 50%, depending on time and temperature.

Raw veggies, on the other hand, retain their enzymes, antioxidants and water-soluble vitamins, making your garden bowl a daily investment in your health.

Don’t think of salads as mundane sides. They can be vibrant, healing meals, and, the more colors you add, the greater the science-backed benefits.

Different pigments in plants represent different phytochemicals, each offering unique benefits. Red vegetables like tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to heart health, while radishes contain anthocyanins, which also support cardiovascular function. Orange and yellow vegetables, such as carrots and bell peppers, are packed with beta-carotene and vitamin C, both known for boosting immunity and protecting vision. Green vegetables like kale, lettuce and cucumbers are rich in chlorophyll, iron, calcium and fiber — nutrients that help support bone health, oxygen transport, digestion and natural detoxification. Purple vegetables like cabbage, eggplant and beets are rich in anthocyanins, which support brain function and promote skin health. White vegetables, such as daikon and cauliflower, contain sulfur compounds and antioxidants that support detoxification and boost immune health.

The secret to a rocking plant party is in the dressing. I love Japanese-inspired ingredients like ume (pickled plum) or miso for an umami-rich flavor that pairs beautifully with island-grown produce.

Here’s my go-to ume ponzu dressing you can whip up in minutes — combine 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/4 cup rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon agave syrup, 1 tablespoon shoyu or liquid aminos, 1 tablespoon ume paste (or miso) and pepper to taste. Whisk to emulsify or blend for a creamier version.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For a healthy salad topper, swap Parmesan for “mac nut parm” with the same salty, crumbly texture we all love. Just pulse toasted macadamia nuts in a blender until coarse and sprinkle over salads for a burst of flavor. Get creative by mixing in different seasonings or switching up the nuts. I like to stock up on flavored mac nuts when they’re on sale and keep a stash of nut parms in the fridge to add a final boost of nutrition to every plate.

Furikake can also jazz up your green cuisine with flavor, texture and essential minerals. For a homemade version, combine 3 sheets of nori, 1/2 cup each of toasted black and white sesame seeds, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon kombu dashi powder or mushroom seasoning, and pulse in a food processor until the nori is broken up and the sesame seeds are partially ground.

Turning every salad into a small act of nourishment is a delicious way to connect with the land, support local growers and fuel your body with essential nutrients.