Sooth Your Soul with Some Spice

Garlicky, gingery and full of bright flavors, this panacea will heal you from within. The amount of spice is up to you, but know that a little red chile lends immeasurable flavor in addition to heat. If your ginger root is especially young and tender, consider peeling then cutting it into fine 1-inch matchsticks to eat in the soup for an even deeper, punchier warmth. White beans offer protein in this brothy meal, which becomes even heartier with the addition of white rice or noodles. (You can also sop it up with a slice of cornbread.) Reheat this nourishing soup throughout the week, adding more broth and various crisper-drawer vegetables you need to use up, like cabbage, kale, arugula, watercress and bean sprouts. Quick-cooking proteins like shrimp and tofu taste great in place of the beans, too.

Hangover Kimchi Soup

Ingredients:

• 1 packed cup finely chopped kimchi (8 ounces; see Tip), plus any accumulated juices

• 1 quart chicken stock, preferably homemade

• 4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, sliced

• 1 tablespoon gochugaru (see Tip), plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce, plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon doenjang or miso (see Tips)

• Salt

• 1 (15.5-ounce) can large white beans, such as butter, cannellini or great Northern, rinsed and drained

• 1 small yellow onion, halved, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1 loosely packed cup fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

Directions:

Add kimchi, stock, garlic, ginger, gochugaru, fish sauce and doenjang to a medium-size pot. Set over high heat until boiling. Partially cover, reduce heat to medium-low and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until broth is aromatic, 8 to 10 minutes.

Stir in the beans and onion and continue simmering until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed, with salt, gochugaru and fish sauce. Before serving, discard the ginger and stir in the cilantro.

Tips:

Kimchi is sold in many ways and at varying stages of ripeness. For this dish, you want very ripe, well-fermented kimchi for the brightest flavor. Less fermented kimchi will taste like fresh cabbage, whereas well-fermented kimchi will taste sharp and pickled, with small bubbles signaling fermentation. To ferment less ripened kimchi from the store, leave it on the counter in its covered jar at room temperature until it starts to effervesce and smell funky, overnight or up to 48 hours. Return to the refrigerator before using.

Gochugaru, a flavorful Korean red-pepper powder, ranges from a fine dust to tiny coarse flakes. Try to buy the coarse variety, for deeper, sweeter flavor. You can find gochugaru at Korean and other Asian supermarkets and at many grocery stores, as well as online.

Buy doenjang, often labeled “soybean paste,” in any Korean or Asian supermarket and online. Funkily pungent and packed with savoriness, doenjang is a magical flavor booster that has likely seasoned much of the banchan, or small dishes, that constellate the table at your favorite Korean restaurant. Doenjang is often compared to Japanese miso but tastes stronger.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company