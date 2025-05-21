Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Traditional pesto sauce calls for a heavy load of pine nuts and Parmesan cheese, which add fat as well as flavor.

This vegan version somehow manages to compensate for the lack of nuts and dairy with a spot of sugar, mushroom seasoning and a bit more garlic than the norm.

In another twist, half the herb mixture is cilantro, rather than being all basil.

This pesto has a variety of uses: Mix it with sauteed bell peppers and serve it over angel hair pasta, or try it mixed in with cubes of tofu. It can also be turned into a sassy vinaigrette by mixing in lemon juice or vinegar and a bit more oil.

Vegan Pesto Sauce

Ingredients:

• 3 large cloves garlic

• 2 cups basil leaves, roughly chopped

• 2 cups cilantro, stems and leaves, roughly chopped

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon mushroom powder (available in Asian markets, or use vegetable bouillon)

Directions:

Mince garlic. To mellow the flavor, wrap and refrigerate 1 day. If you don’t have time for that, you can use less garlic — add a little at a time and taste as you go.

Fill blender with equal parts basil and cilantro. Puree, pushing herbs down, until well blended. Work in batches if needed.

Add remaining ingredients and puree until smooth. Makes about 3/4 cup.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per 1/4 cup serving: 180 calories, 18 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 2 g protein Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.