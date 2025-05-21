You’re The Wine That I Want

Sommeliers are wine experts who undergo extensive training, gaining deep knowledge of everything from grape varieties to winemaking processes and the best conditions for storing and serving wine. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just in the mood for the perfect pour, these restaurants boast some of Hawaii’s own sommeliers, and lovers of wine, who are ready to elevate your appreciation of all things grape.

G.LION Hawaii

Born and raised in Honolulu, Ariana Tsuchiya developed a passion for wine while studying abroad in Rome. She began her career at Alan Wong’s Honolulu, where she learned the true meaning of hospitality and the art of storytelling through food and drink. Now, as the beverage director of G.LION

HAWAII — which includes restaurants such as Hy’s Steak House in Waikiki, Quiora and Solera Waikiki — Tsuchiya continues to share her love of wine by showcasing selections that reflect a true sense of place while crafting experiences that are authentic, memorable and deeply connected to guests’ dining journey.

Though each menu at G.LION’s restaurants varies, you’ll find some similar vintages (the year the grapes were harvested) across the locations. One of Tsuchiya’s favorites is the private label “Usagi” Cabernet Sauvignon, which honors the 2023 Napa Valley vintage and Year of the Rabbit. Pair it with a prime steak at any of the restaurants for a rich, yet elegant, flavor. If you prefer rosé, try it alongside Solera’s saffron risotto or the fried chicken joy wrap offered on Quiora’s lunch menu.

Be sure to follow @g.lionhawaii on Instagram for updates on exciting wine dinners coming in June.

Island Vintage Wine Bar & Coffee Shop

Mark Cartland of Island Vintage Wine Bar & Coffee Shop (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Bldg. D) has been sharing his passion for and expertise in wine with the people of Hawaii for the past six yearss. A certified sommelier, he began his beverage career in San Francisco but grew up with a deep appreciation for wine, thanks to his dad. What sets his wine program apart is his commitment to innovation — he eliminates wines with traditional corks and focuses on bottles sealed with technical closures, such as screw caps, food-grade polymers or corks made from sanitized cork granules. This ensures each glass is as fresh and clean as possible for guests.

Cartland loves introducing customers to new grapes, regions and stories about each wine. One of his favorite pairings? The cacao moana acai bowl paired with a glass of pinot noir. The bright acidity of the acai enhances the raspberry, cranberry and savory notes of the wine, creating an unexpected but harmonious explosion of flavors in each bite.

Through temperature and climate controlled dispensers, guests can try 24 different wines and choose from 3-ounce or 6-ounce pours. Instead of the usual country or grape variety organization, Cartland adds his own twist by sorting the wines by “personality profiles.” Whether you’re in the mood for something from the ice profile, stones, lava, bubbles or even Wahine Winemakers, there’s a wine to match every mood and palate. Visit islandvintagecoffee.com to learn more.

The Curb Kaimuki

By day, The Curb Kaimuki (3408 Waialae Ave. Ste. 103) is a buzzing coffee shop, but by night, it transforms into a vibrant natural wine bar. Not only does the spot host wine tastings, but its Kaimuki Storeroom showcases some of the best lesser-known wine producers crafting small-batch, artisanal wines. With a carefully curated list of all-natural, low-intervention wines picked by owner Ross Uehara-Tilton, this biz offers a refreshing outlook and a wine for everyone, not just the connoisseurs.

A core element of The Curb’s wine program is helping guests discover wines that truly suit their personal palate. Uehara-Tilton knows that the wines he loves may not be everyone’s glass of choice, so he offers a unique experience where you can try a few (or all) of the wines available by the glass to find your perfect match. The retail shelf, conveniently located in the same space, lets guests pick up a bottle that isn’t on the night’s menu, giving them even more options to explore.

While there isn’t a full kitchen, the wine bar occasionally hosts pop-up chefs, and guests are encouraged to bring in their favorite takeout to pair with the wines. Uehara-Tilton’s personal favorite? A glass of natural wine paired with some flavorful Thai food.

Be sure to follow @thecurbkaimuki on Instagram for wine bar hours, pop-up events and more.

Silver Lining Wine Bar

It wasn’t until 2010 that Rick Lilley, owner of Silver Lining Wine Bar (999 Waimanu St.), truly discovered the joy of all things wine. While working with a winemaker in Santa Barbara, he passed his exams to become a sommelier, which opened his eyes to how he could share the intricacies of farming practices and the winemaking process with guests on a larger scale. Natural wines are made with fewer additives and technological processes, as well as made from grapes that are organically or biodynamically grown.

At Silver Lining, Lilley has created a unique wine program focused on wines that highlight excellent farming practices, low-intervention and natural production methods. His team is passionate about helping guests discover wines that offer exceptional quality at a fraction of the price. Building a trusting relationship with guests, no matter their palate or wine knowledge, is key to Lilley’s approach.

The omakase-style wine pairings at Silver Lining offer two to three different dishes paired with a variety of wines. Try pairings like baked goat cheese and mushroom stab with Domaine Courbet’s Trousseau de la Vallée, or chef Nae’s chicken liver mousse with a glass of Champalou, Les Fondreaux. For those looking to build their personal collection, Silver Lining’s Wine Club offers three bottles each month, along with exclusive Industry Style tastings.

Follow @silverlininghawaii on Instagram for a sneak peek at the exciting bottles he has in store and to plan your next tasting experience.

MARA Restaurant & Bar

Kale Furuya grew up immersed in the food and beverage world — his father was Hawaii’s first master sommelier and his mother’s family runs Buzz’s Steakhouse in Lanikai. However, it wasn’t until he worked under Kevin Toyama at Halekulani that his passion for wine truly ignited. That spark has only grown, fueled by ongoing wine conversations with his dad and his ever-evolving work in the beverage scene.

As the lead sommelier of MARA

Restaurant & Bar (1390 Kapiolani Blvd.), Furuya is passionate about featuring small, family-owned estates that farm with intention. He curates a wine list that tells a story, with each bottle possessing its own identity and history, making it a memorable experience for guests.

His goal is to make wine approachable and enjoyable for all, ensuring every guest finds the perfect wine to suit their mood and palate. Try the Birichino Malvasia Bianca, a dry white wine that pairs beautifully with the Kona kanpachi crudo. Or savor a glass of Podere Cambrian Chianti Classico, crafted by a micro-producer in Greve, Tuscany. Its balance of rusticity and elegance complements the chicken cacciatore perfectly.

Looking to deepen your wine knowledge? Don’t miss out on MARA’s monthly wine events, where each gathering explores different themes, producers and regions. Stay tuned for exciting announcements and events from the restaurant.

Stage Restaurant and Amuse Wine Bar

Looking to sample a bit of everything — or just want a fun video of you using a wine-dispensing machine? Kay Ikeda at Stage Restaurant and Amuse Wine Bar (1250 Kapiolani Blvd.) has you covered. With a passion for wine sparked during her time living in the Middle East and Europe, she channels that love into the restaurant’s unique wine program. Featuring more than 50 wines available through innovative dispensing modules, guests can experiment with different ounces of varietals (wines made primarily from a single grape) or indulge in a curated wine flight by the glass. Even within the same varietals, the growing region makes all the difference, offering guests the chance to explore diverse profiles and find their perfect match.

Ikeda’s personal touch goes beyond the wine list — she loves connecting with guests and offering recommendations that align with their preferences. Whether it’s suggesting a flight of wines from different corners of the world or introducing a new wine that perfectly complements their meal, she’s dedicated to making every experience special.

Plan your next visit for the last Tuesday of every month for the “Ovation” wine dinner, featuring exclusive pairings from Sky Cameron. And don’t miss the restaurant’s five-course tasting menu, which offers unique wine pairings each week. Follow @amusewinebar on Instagram for updates on its upcoming events and wine dinners.