Man pleads not guilty in Nanakuli hit-and-run

A 33-year-old man, who pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder in a May 14 hit-and-run in Nana­kuli, told a police officer he accidentally ran over a man and was fleeing, court documents reveal.

Brandon Lindley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today in Honolulu District Court, where he made his initial court appearance Monday and entered his plea.

He was charged by complaint with second-­degree attempted murder of a 22-year-old man at the Fastop Nanakuli.

As part of a probable-­cause document, officer Ian Lundberg said in a sworn statement that he encountered Lindley during a traffic stop after he saw him speeding.

Lundberg said he knew Lindley, who worked as security at the Nanakuli Sack &Save parking lot.

The police officer said he was driving west the night of May 14 at 11:48 p.m. on Farrington Highway. As Lundberg passed Helelua Street, he encountered a speeding white vehicle heading east, without any headlights on, its tires screeching.

The white Hyundai passed the officer on the highway and turned onto Helelua Street.

The officer followed the vehicle, which continued speeding up Helelua Street.

Lundberg made a U-turn, followed the Hyundai and made a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m.

Lindley got out of the vehicle and walked toward Lundberg, saying, “I was just trying to run and I wen’ bang him on accident. I was trying to run, and I wen’ run him over by accident.”

Meanwhile, Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, at the Fastop Nanakuli at 87-2130 Farrington Highway.

The victim, Randy Sambueno, was being taken in serious condition by ambulance to The Queen’s Medical Center.

A witness at the Fastop Nanakuli said he heard tires screeching at the Fastop and saw a white SUV driving toward a man named Randy.

The witness saw the vehicle drive head-on toward Sambueno, pinning him against a fence, the document says.

The witness told police that “seven bystanders tried to get Randy unstuck from the vehicle and fence,” the document said.

He said the white SUV was stuck and eventually managed to reverse, but its tire popped when it did. The driver drove out of the Fastop onto Farrington and headed east.

The witness identified Lindley in a 12:25 a.m. Thursday field lineup, along with the white SUV by its license plate.

Police arrested him at 12:25 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and driving without a valid driver’s license.