Tech View: Tips to navigate today’s social media universe

Given the current chaotic political climate, I find myself doomscrolling more than is advisable. It’s a very mixed bag. On Meta (formerly Facebook), I’ll see what friends are up to, but other pages are not so benign. They seem to thrive on divisiveness and can be administered by bad actors — from places like Russia or China. Meta no longer monitors its content. Political polarization has also made it problematic to even talk story in a civilized manner.

So, what exactly is going on?

I decided to seek expert advice in this department and called my old friend Olin Kealoha Lagon. A serial social entrepreneur, he’s a polymath and inventor who has co-founded high-tech firms, such as Shifted Energy (renewable-energy home products), Tech and ChipIn (the first crowdfunding platform), and social ventures such as Purple Mai‘a.

I sat down with him recently to discuss how to navigate and engage in today’s social media universe.

Question: What are the key indicators that a Facebook page might be inauthentic or part of a coordinated disinformation campaign?

Answer: We once shared links to news stories and could judge the source, but endless memes now circulate with no references at all.

If a meme that lacks a link to a reputable news outlet makes you feel outraged, it might come from a paid influence network. Disinformation campaigns are incredibly effective at reinforcing your existing worldviews until, boom, they feel undeniable.

Q: Are there specific tools or resources you recommend for people to assess the credibility of social media content?

A: My guiding principle is the olelo noeau (proverb) “Nana i ke kumu,” which means “Look to the source.” Here is one example. When a meme catches your eye, first tap the profile that originally posted it. In the About tab, open Page transparency. Be cautious if the page was created only recently or lists managers in places unrelated to its audience, such as a U.S.-politics page run from Finland. If an individual shared the meme, Google the person. Last week I traced an offensive post to a commentator who had been fired from several outlets for publishing false stories.

Q: How do we determine or investigate the authenticity of these sites?

A: I like using the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart (adfontesmedia.com). They update it regularly and explain exactly how they rate each source.

Q: In the current digital landscape, how can people engage on social media platforms without inad­vertently amplifying disinformation?

A: Sharing misinformation might feel harmless, but it says something deeper about who we are. It signals to the world that we’re more interested in reinforcing our own worldview than seeking truth. Is that how you want your ohana, your keiki if you have them, to show up in public spaces? Every time we post without checking, we’re reinforcing a habit of spreading without thinking.

Q: How can we best engage with folks without getting into nasty polemics? Are there rules of the road?

A: It’s actually pretty simple, and it gets easier with practice: Don’t argue on social media, and stay kind. There’s no need to pick fights. You’re not going to change anyone’s mind with a clever comment anyway. But you can open hearts by showing empathy and reminding people that, if we take the time, we’ll realize we agree on a million things.

Q: How does exposure to coordinated disinformation campaigns affect public trust?

A: When I was a kid, we’d camp at Bellows under the ironwoods. You could tell which way the tradewinds blew just by looking at how those tall trees leaned. The winds were gentle and steady, and over time they shaped the trees. That’s how coordinated disinformation works. Constant exposure, especially in small doses, slowly bends our beliefs until the distortion feels natural. Social media is like camping at Bellows. The ironwoods are strong and bent. The real hope is that we learn to recognize those bends for what they are.

Q: How can users report suspicious pages, and what measures does Facebook take upon receiving such reports?

A: To report a suspicious post on Facebook, click the three dots in the upper right corner of the post and select “Report Post.” That said, let’s be real. Reporting may be no better than pressing a crosswalk button that isn’t connected to anything.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.