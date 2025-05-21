Baldwin’s Aloy is SEC Player of the Year

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Completed his regular season with his 18th home run in an 8-4 win over Tennessee, clinching his spot as Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He is just the second Razorback to earn the honor after Andrew Benintendi did it in 2015. The junior didn’t miss a game at shortstop this season and led the SEC in runs with 72 and hits with 82. His younger brother, Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), was named to the first team as a sophomore.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Had his fourth three-hit game of the season in a 13-0 win over Long Beach State, compiling his 138th total base of the season to pass Gavin Turley for 10th in program history in a single season. He is one of 25 players to be a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and one of just five to make it from the preseason list to the final list. He ended the regular season with a .348 average, 17 home runs and 60 runs batted in.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Finished the regular season on a strong note, getting three hits in a 13-5 loss to Texas Christian and then adding two more, including a home run in an 8-6 win the next day to give the Utes a 3-0 lead before the Horned Frogs could record an out, and driving in the tying run in the ninth. His fifth home run of the season came on senior day in the final series played at Smith’s Ballpark before the program moves into an on campus stadium next year.

>> Koen Smith (Moanalua), Fordham: Closed out George Mason with a scoreless inning in a 5-2 victory for his fourth save and fourth straight scoreless appearance. All four of his saves have come in the past month.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Battered San Jose State for three doubles with five RBIs in a 12-0 win, his second time this season with three extra-base hits in a contest. He was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and led the Wolf Pack to their fourth league regular season title, leading the club in runs with 50 and RBIs with 47 in 48 games. Payton Dixon (Mid-Pacific), Mason Hirata (Waiakea) and Kawana Soares (Kealakehe) are also on the roster for the title team.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas Tyler: Pitched the Patriots into the NCAA Division II Tournament, beginning Thursday against Western Washington. She gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings — the first time she had allowed a run since March 9 — to West Texas A&M in the Super Regional but came back the next day to pitch seven innings in two games with 11 strikeouts and only one earned run to get her team into the tournament. She is 17-1 this season with four saves and an ERA of 1.47 in 118 2/3 innings.

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Oklahoma: Launched a home run as one of her two hits in a 12-1 win over California to send the Sooners to the Super Regional beginning Friday against Alabama. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll) had two hits in the game and was aboard for Agbayani’s blast.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, leading the conference in batting average (.429), runs (49), hits (78) and stolen bases (26) and the leadoff hitter reached base in 48 of 52 contests. She went 0-for-6 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly in her two NCAA Tournament games.

>> Kaiana Kong (Campbell) and Joie Baker (Mililani), Western Washington: Came up huge for the Vikings in two elimination games, with Kong allowing one run in seven innings in a 4-1 win over Cal State San Marcos and Baker allowing two runs in seven innings in a 3-2 win to clinch a spot in the NCAA Division II Tournament beginning Friday against Primrose Aholelei and Texas Tyler. Kong and Baker have combined to go 28-7 with an ERA of 1.79. Kanilehua Pitoy (Roosevelt) had two hits and drove in a run in the first game.

>> Kaylee Matsuda (‘Iolani), Pace: Went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 5-1 win over Wilmington to send the Setters to the NCAA Division II Tournament beginning Thursday against Central Oklahoma. Matsuda is hitting .312 in her junior season with 35 runs scored in 50 games. Nikki Chong (Kamehameha) got one at bat in the Super Regional and is hitting .258 in 28 games.

>> Jenna Sniffen (Maryknoll), Arizona: The Big 12 All-Freshman team selection was busy in her first NCAA Tournament, playing in five games and getting on base four times before the Sun Devils were eliminated. She finished her first college season with a .295 batting average and seven home runs in 61 games.

>> Quinn Waiki (Campbell), San Diego State: Only had one hit in two NCAA Tournament games but the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year played her usual stellar shortstop by handling all eight of her chances cleanly.

>> Mua Williams (Kamehameha), Georgia: Came alive on offense in her first NCAA regional, collecting four hits including her fifth home run as the Bulldogs advanced to a Super Regional to play Florida beginning Friday. She is hitting .232 in a utility role and has 26 runs and 25 RBIs in 54 games.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Keegan Gantala (Kamehameha-Maui), George Fox: Placed fourth in the pole vault at the George Fox Final Qualifier, clearing 13 feet, 2 1/2 inches on his second try. He also dabbled in the 100 meters with a seventh-place finish and 11.8-second mark.

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Ran the second leg of his team’s second straight victory in the 4×100 at the Redlands Final Qualifier, taking third in the 200 by tying his personal best with a 21.27 clocking for the second straight meet.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Broke her school’s record with a personal record of 39 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump at the UMass Amherst Last Chance Qualifier, dusting the field by more than a foot by hopping over 39 feet for the first time. The previous record had been set two weeks prior after standing for 22 years. She also took fourth place in the long jump.

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Qualified second in the 400 meters at the Big West Championships and took fifth in the final despite shaving 45 tenths of a second off her effort the previous day. She also contributed to the Gauchos’ fourth-place finish in the 4×400 relay to qualify for the NCAA Regionals.