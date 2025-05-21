Scoreboard – May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Today
•
Updated
9:34 p.m.
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sports events scheduled
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Big West All-Stars
Field Player of the Year: Colin Yeaman
(UC Irvine)
Pitcher of the Year: Ricky Ojeda
Defensive Player of the Year: Maddox
Latta (Cal State Fullerton)
Freshman Field Player of the Year:
Carter Johnstone (Cal State Fullerton)
Freshman Pitcher of the Year: Cooper
Walls (Hawaii)
Coach of the Year: Ben Orloff (UC Irvine)
First Team
C Blake Penso Sr. UC Irvine 1B Zach Daudet Sr. Cal Poly 2B Ryan Fenn R-Sr. Cal Poly 3B J.C. Allen Jr. UCSD 3B Alejandro Garza So. Cal Poly 3B Carter Johnstone Fr. Fullerton SS Maddox Latta Sr. Fullerton SS Colin Yeaman Jr. UC Irvine OF Michael Crossland So. UCSD
OF LeTrey McCollum Sr. UCSB
OF Jacob McCombs So. UC Irvine DH Gabe Camacho So. UCSD UTL Itsuki Takemoto So. Hawaii
SP Tyler Bremner Jr. UCSB
SP Jackson Flora So. UCSB
SP Trevor Hansen So. UC Irvine SP Griffin Naess So. Cal Poly RP Ricky Ojeda So. UC Irvine CL Isaiah Magdaleno So. Hawaii CL Andrew Wright So. Fullerton
Second Team
C Jack Collins Jr. Cal Poly 1B Andrew Kirchner Jr. Fullerton 1B Anthony Martinez Jr. UC Irvine 1B Ben Zeigler-Namoa Sr. Hawaii 2B Jonathan Mendez So. UCSB
2B Kyle Panganiban R-Fr. CSUN SS Nate Castellon Fr. Cal Poly OF Kyle Ashworth Gr. LBSU OF Matthew Bardowell Sr. Fullerton OF Chase Call Sr. UC Irvine OF Matthew Miura Jr. Hawaii UTL Roberto Gonzalez Sr. CSUN
SP Matthew Dalquist R-So. UCSD
SP Bryan Green Sr. UC Davis SP Riley Kelly R-So. UC Irvine RP Mason Lerma So. UC Davis RP Albert Roblez Sr. LBSU RP Jaccob Torres R-Sr. Cal Poly CL Max Martin Jr. UC Irvine
Honorable Mention
C – Nate Vargas (Jr., UC Santa Barbara); 2B- Will Bermudez (R-Sr., UC Irvine),
Eli Lopez (Jr., Cal State Fullerton); 3B – Xavier Esquer (So., UC Santa Barbara); SS – Anthony Potestio (So., UC San
Diego); OF – Andrew Becker (Fr., CSUN), Frankie Carney (R-So., UC Irvine), Rowan Kelly (Fr., UC Santa Barbara), Alex Leopard (Jr., UC San Diego), Nick Mascaro (R-Jr., Cal State Bakersfield), Casey Murray Jr. (Sr., Cal Poly), Robert Pitts (Jr., UC
Riverside); UTL – Braydon Wooldridge
(Jr., UC Davis); SP – Ryder Brooks (R-So., UC Irvine), Kellan Montgomery (Jr., Long Beach State), Mikiah Negrete (Jr., Cal State Fullerton), Cooper Walls (Fr.,
Hawaii); RP – Ryan Faulks (Sr., Cal State Fullerton), Spencer Seid (Jr., UC San
Diego).
BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP
At Fullerton, Calif.
Today
G1: No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara vs.
No. 4 seed Hawaii, 9 a.m. (elimination
game)
Thursday
G2: UC Santa Barbara/Hawaii winner vs.
No. 1 seed UC Irvine, noon
G3: No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton vs.
No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
Friday
G4: G2 winner vs. Cal State Fullerton/
Cal Poly winner, noon
G5: G2 loser vs. Cal State Fullerton/
Cal Poly loser, 4 p.m. (elimination game)
Saturday
G6: G4 loser vs. G5 winner, noon
(elimination game)
Final
G7: G4 winner vs. G6 winner, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Second Final
G8 (if necessary): G4 winner vs. G6
winner, noon
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
New City Nissan Goodwill Classic
Championship
At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
Leaf 20, Rogue 12
W-—Lehua Acoba.
Leading hitters—Rogue: Taryn Ho 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Natalie Ching 5-5, 2b, 4 runs,
2 RBIs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 4-5, HR, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Breena Malama 2b, 3 RBIs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 3-5. Leaf: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 4-6, 2 2bs, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 3 runs; Chloe Tepraseuth 3-4, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 7 RBIs; Kara Kahahawai 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Faatamalii Brown 3-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs Kendalyn
Cordeiro-Felise 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.