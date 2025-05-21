Scoreboard – May 21, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sports events scheduled

THURSDAY

No local sports events scheduled

BASEBALL

Big West All-Stars

Field Player of the Year: Colin Yeaman

(UC Irvine)

Pitcher of the Year: Ricky Ojeda

(UC Irvine)

Defensive Player of the Year: Maddox

Latta (Cal State Fullerton)

Freshman Field Player of the Year:

Carter Johnstone (Cal State Fullerton)

Freshman Pitcher of the Year: Cooper

Walls (Hawaii)

Coach of the Year: Ben Orloff (UC Irvine)

First Team

C Blake Penso Sr. UC Irvine 1B Zach Daudet Sr. Cal Poly 2B Ryan Fenn R-Sr. Cal Poly 3B J.C. Allen Jr. UCSD 3B Alejandro Garza So. Cal Poly 3B Carter Johnstone Fr. Fullerton SS Maddox Latta Sr. Fullerton SS Colin Yeaman Jr. UC Irvine OF Michael Crossland So. UCSD

OF LeTrey McCollum Sr. UCSB

OF Jacob McCombs So. UC Irvine DH Gabe Camacho So. UCSD UTL Itsuki Takemoto So. Hawaii

SP Tyler Bremner Jr. UCSB

SP Jackson Flora So. UCSB

SP Trevor Hansen So. UC Irvine SP Griffin Naess So. Cal Poly RP Ricky Ojeda So. UC Irvine CL Isaiah Magdaleno So. Hawaii CL Andrew Wright So. Fullerton

Second Team

C Jack Collins Jr. Cal Poly 1B Andrew Kirchner Jr. Fullerton 1B Anthony Martinez Jr. UC Irvine 1B Ben Zeigler-Namoa Sr. Hawaii 2B Jonathan Mendez So. UCSB

2B Kyle Panganiban R-Fr. CSUN SS Nate Castellon Fr. Cal Poly OF Kyle Ashworth Gr. LBSU OF Matthew Bardowell Sr. Fullerton OF Chase Call Sr. UC Irvine OF Matthew Miura Jr. Hawaii UTL Roberto Gonzalez Sr. CSUN

SP Matthew Dalquist R-So. UCSD

SP Bryan Green Sr. UC Davis SP Riley Kelly R-So. UC Irvine RP Mason Lerma So. UC Davis RP Albert Roblez Sr. LBSU RP Jaccob Torres R-Sr. Cal Poly CL Max Martin Jr. UC Irvine

Honorable Mention

C – Nate Vargas (Jr., UC Santa Barbara); 2B- Will Bermudez (R-Sr., UC Irvine),

Eli Lopez (Jr., Cal State Fullerton); 3B – Xavier Esquer (So., UC Santa Barbara); SS – Anthony Potestio (So., UC San

Diego); OF – Andrew Becker (Fr., CSUN), Frankie Carney (R-So., UC Irvine), Rowan Kelly (Fr., UC Santa Barbara), Alex Leopard (Jr., UC San Diego), Nick Mascaro (R-Jr., Cal State Bakersfield), Casey Murray Jr. (Sr., Cal Poly), Robert Pitts (Jr., UC

Riverside); UTL – Braydon Wooldridge

(Jr., UC Davis); SP – Ryder Brooks (R-So., UC Irvine), Kellan Montgomery (Jr., Long Beach State), Mikiah Negrete (Jr., Cal State Fullerton), Cooper Walls (Fr.,

Hawaii); RP – Ryan Faulks (Sr., Cal State Fullerton), Spencer Seid (Jr., UC San

Diego).

BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP

At Fullerton, Calif.

Today

G1: No. 5 seed UC Santa Barbara vs.

No. 4 seed Hawaii, 9 a.m. (elimination

game)

Thursday

G2: UC Santa Barbara/Hawaii winner vs.

No. 1 seed UC Irvine, noon

G3: No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton vs.

No. 2 seed Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

Friday

G4: G2 winner vs. Cal State Fullerton/

Cal Poly winner, noon

G5: G2 loser vs. Cal State Fullerton/

Cal Poly loser, 4 p.m. (elimination game)

Saturday

G6: G4 loser vs. G5 winner, noon

(elimination game)

Final

G7: G4 winner vs. G6 winner, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Second Final

G8 (if necessary): G4 winner vs. G6

winner, noon

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

New City Nissan Goodwill Classic

Championship

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Sunday

Leaf 20, Rogue 12

W-—Lehua Acoba.

Leading hitters—Rogue: Taryn Ho 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Natalie Ching 5-5, 2b, 4 runs,

2 RBIs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 4-5, HR, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Breena Malama 2b, 3 RBIs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 3-5. Leaf: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 4-6, 2 2bs, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 3 runs; Chloe Tepraseuth 3-4, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 7 RBIs; Kara Kahahawai 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Faatamalii Brown 3-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hinahara 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs Kendalyn

Cordeiro-Felise 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.