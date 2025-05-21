Power, pitching propel Rainbows past UCSB to advance in BWC tourney

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Matthew Miura hit home runs to power the University of Hawaii baseball team to a 6-2 victory today over UC Santa Barbara at Goodwin Field in Fullerton, Calif.

By ousting UC Santa Barbara in the lose-and-out round, the Rainbow Warriors play top-seeded UC Irvine in Thursday’s double-elimination segment of the Big West Champioship Tournament.

Down 2-1 in the fifth inning, Miura drew a one-out walk and Shunsuke Sakaino followed with a single to center. Zeigler-Namoa then hit an opposite-field, three-run drive over the fence in left-center to give the ’Bows a 4-2 lead.

In the seventh, Hunter Faildo led off with a walk, leading to right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora’s exit. Miura then hit a Cole Tryba pitch off the Michelob UItra sign beyond the right-field fence.

Cory Ronan, who pitched two innings in relief of starter Cooper Walls, earned the victory. UH closer Isaiah Magdaleno, who was beckoned with one out in the seventh, earned the eight-out save.