UH coach Hill keeps it loose ahead of playoff game vs. UC Santa Barbara

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> An avid surfer, head coach Rich Hill was trying to ride his Hawaii baseball team through a heat wave at Goodwin Field.

During warmups to Tuesday afternoon’s one-hour practice on the Cal State Fullerton campus — the venue for the Big West Championship tournament — first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa, shortstop Jordan Donahue and outfielders Jared Quandt and Kamana Nahaku played “Hacky-Sack” with a baseball. Or what could be described as footwork drills.

When the Rainbow Warriors were walking toward their position groups, Hill commanded, “Wax.” The players stood still, as if they were wax sculptures, while Hill delivered a pep talk. The players then resumed walking. In Mr. Miyagi fashion, the wax-on, wax-off scenario was part of encouraging the ’Bows to remain focused while still having purposeful fun ahead of today’s single-elimination game against UC Santa Barbara.

“All of that is fun, it’s part of our culture,” Hill said. “Baseball is a hard enough game. You’ve gotta have fun playing this thing. The umpire doesn’t say, ‘work ball.’ He says, ‘play ball,’ right?”

Hill added: “We train hard and purposeful for staying in the moment, really focusing on the process, surrendering the outcome. So when we get to this point, it should be auto pilot.”

In crafting a game plan, Hill will write down lineups and scenarios on a pad of yellow paper. There will be diamond drawings to place names to positions. He also will write down his thoughts on various subjects and moods.

“I’m always writing stuff down,” said Hill, who began the practice in 1987 as Cal Lutheran’s 25-year-old head coach. He has kept many of those pads. As a visual learner, Hill said, “It helps me to look at the lineup. And it helps me to look on paper who’s playing second base and center field, and it all goes together.”

Hill contemplated several options on today’s starting pitcher. Last Thursday, Cooper Walls moved from No. 3 starter to the front of the rotation. Cory Ronan has pitched to a 2.89 ERA the past eight outings. Itsuki Takemoto and Sebastian Gonzalez also have been series-opening pitchers. Hill decided on Walls.

“It all kind of evolves and goes how it’s supposed to go,” Hill said. “But I like riding the hot hand. (Walls is) our best option, in my mind.”

UCSB coach Andrew Checketts also weighed scenarios. Both teams were allowed an hour to practice on Tuesday at Goodwin Field. Checketts decided to practice at UCSB, noting it gave the Gauchos “a longer window (to practice) on our field.”

The Gauchos departed their campus at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the three-hour bus ride to Orange County.

Last week, the Gauchos moved up the rotation a day because the series against Cal State Bakersfield started on Thursday instead of Friday. For today’s game, Checketts again moved up the rotation. That means Jackson Flora, who threw a 100-mph pitch this season, will start today ahead of Tyler Bremner, who was a preseason All-America selection. Flora is 6-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He averages 10.96 strikeouts and 1.96 walks per nine innings.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Checketts said of Flora. “He has a good arm. He’s getting bigger and stronger and mature. He’s been able to add some feel to secondary stuff. I think he’s always been a strike thrower. His command has gotten better.”

Because of ailments, Nate Vargas has had to catch 19 games in a row.

First baseman Jack Holman and designated hitter Isaac Kim have healed from ailments, providing power in the middle of the order. “Having Holman and Isaac in there gives us the ability to score quickly and lengthen our lineup,” Checketts said.