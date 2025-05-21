Walls is BWC freshman pitcher of year; 2 other ’Bows selected to first team
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 3
Pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno was named to the first team.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MAY 3
Above, two-way player Itsuki Takemoto was named to the first team.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MAY 15
Hawaii pitcher Cooper Walls was named the Big West Conference’s Freshman Pitcher of the Year. He is slated to start today against UC Santa Barbara in the BWC Tournament.