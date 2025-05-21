Walls is BWC freshman pitcher of year; 2 other ’Bows selected to first team

Hawaii pitcher Cooper Walls was named the Big West Conference’s Freshman Pitcher of the Year. He is slated to start today against UC Santa Barbara in the BWC Tournament.

Above, two-way player Itsuki Takemoto was named to the first team.

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> The congratulatory hugs would have to wait.

When the Big West announced its 2025 Freshman Pitcher of the Year, the winner — Hawaii’s Cooper Walls — was making the rounds of the workout circuit in the Cal State Fullerton weight room. Walls did squat-lifts, then one-armed lifts, and then deltoid-strengthen reps.

“I’m getting my body ready for it,” said Walls, who will be the starting pitcher for the Rainbow Warriors in today’s single-elimination game against UC Santa Barbara in the Big West Championship tournament on the CSUF campus. “I didn’t go too crazy. I was doing light stuff today. If it were an off day, I’d probably go a little heavier. I plated all the team stuff, but just lighter weights.”

After completing the 45-minute, weight-training session, Walls exited the air-conditioned facility to the warm greetings from teammates.

“It’s pretty cool,” Walls said of the award. “It’s like my hard work paid off. It’s a good feeling, for sure. … Freshman pitcher of the year is great, it’s awesome. But we still have a job to do.”

Walls’ meteoric start to his college career can be traced to a chance encounter four years ago. Hill, who was San Diego’s head coach at the time, visited former major league third baseman Hank Blalock. Hill noticed Walls, a freshman catcher for La Costa Canyon High, unleashing powerful throws to second base. “He never saw me pitch before, but he saw me throw and thought I had a good arm,” Walls recalled.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The next season Walls was a pitcher. Three years later, Walls is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and the frontman of the ’Bows starting rotation. Walls pitched seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over then-ranked UC Santa Barbara. He also did not allow an earned run in five innings against nationally-ranked Oregon State.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Walls said. “It all happened for a reason this season, and it ended up being great for me.”

In polling of the league’s 11 head coaches, UH two-way player Itsuki Takemoto and relief pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno were named to the All-Big West first team.

First baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa and center fielder Matthew Miura were selected to the second team.

Takemoto, who was born and reared in Japan, was honored as a utility player because of his pitching and hitting. For most of the season, Takemoto has been the ’Bows’ No. 1 starting pitcher. He is 2-5 with a 5.29 ERA. As the designated hitter, he is hitting .267.

“It could be better,” Takemoto said of his stats. “I’m happy.”

Takemoto acknowledge the challenge of being a two-way player. “I just try to win,” he said. “I try to compete very hard. That’s my job. Just compete every time, every moment. I try to do that. Sometimes I can’t do that. But that’s baseball, I guess.”

Magdaleno, a sophomore from Los Angeles, is 4-1 with seven saves. Relying on a low-90s fastball, changeup and curve, Magdaleno has pitched to a 2.68 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. He averages 11.9 strikeouts and 1.5 walks per nine innings.

Zeigler-Namoa, who grew up on Maui, leads the ’Bows in batting average (.333), hits (66) and RBIs (46). Miura, a Maryknoll School graduate, is hitting .327. He has drawn 44 walks while striking out only 20 times. He has stolen 17 bases.