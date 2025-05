Nathaniel Radimak, right, appears with defense attorney Ryan Ha via Zoom in Circuit Court this morning.

The Tesla driver, charged with crimes related to a road rage attack in Kakaako, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at Oahu Circuit Court.

Nathaniel Radimak is charged with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor assault for allegedly striking an 18-year-old woman and her 35-year-old mother.

The 38-year-old, along with attorney Ryan Ha, who made a special appearance on his behalf, appeared in court by video teleconferencing.

Judge Thomas Haia confirmed his bail at $100,000.

He is scheduled for trial on July 21 before Judge Clarissa Malinao.