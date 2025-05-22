Low levels of PFAS detected in water system serving Central Maui

The Hawaii Department of Health said low levels of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” were detected in water samples collected from a system that serves a portion of Central Maui.

Samples collected from Conolidated Baseyards water system wells were found to contain low levels of Perfluorohexane Sulfonic Acid (PFHxS).

The detections were sporadic, with concentrations ranging from none to 2.2 nanograms per liter.

The positive samples were collected on July 11, 2023, when 2.0 nanograms per liter were detected, and again on March 24 of this year, when 2.2 nanograms per liter were detected. No detections of PFHxS were found on Oct. 5, 2023, and on April 21 of this year.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant level for PFHxS is 10 nanograms per liter.

PFAS, short for or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been used since the 1940s in consumer products such as food packaging, carpets, cookware and other items designed to be waterproof, stain-resistant or nonstick.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

They are also a component of firefighting foam, and have many industrial uses.

DOH issued the press release in accordance with state law.