Ross Stores pulls 2025 forecast as Trump tariffs bite

Discount store operator Ross Stores today withdrew its fiscal 2025 forecasts and said tariffs could take a toll on its profitability this year, sending its shares down 11% in extended trading.

Macroeconomic uncertainty due to President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, along with still-high inflation, has forced many consumer-facing companies, particularly footwear, apparel and home goods, to trim or withdraw annual targets.

Ross Stores said more than half the goods it sells are made in China, and it would consider raising some prices as inflationary pressures persist in the retail industry, executives said on the post-earnings call. “The volatility of trade policies and the corresponding impact on the economy, the consumer, and our profitability is highly unpredictable. During these uncertain times, we will focus on what we can control and manage the business conservatively,” said Ross Stores’ CEO Jim Conroy.

Ross Stores expects second-quarter earnings to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, which includes a cost impact of $0.11 to $0.16 per share from announced tariffs.

Analysts had expected second-quarter earnings per share of $1.65, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company’s first quarter sales rose to $4.98 billion, edging past estimates of $4.97 billion, while earnings per share of $1.47 also beat expectations.

Retail bellwether Walmart said earlier this month that it would raise prices as Trump’s tariffs take effect, while Target cut its annual forecasts.

On the other hand, Ross Stores rival in the off-price retail space and TJ Maxx parent, TJX Cos, maintained its annual targets for sales growth and profit, which assumed its efforts to soften the blow from the tariff impact will pay off.