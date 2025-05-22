Small jet crashes in San Diego, killing at least 2

A small jet crashed into a residential San Diego neighborhood early today, killing at least two people on board and injuring eight others, damaging several homes, and forcing the evacuation about 100 people, officials said.

At least one building was destroyed and 10 buildings were damaged, the San Diego Police Department said.

Dan Eddy, San Diego’s assistant fire chief, said at a news conference that the fatalities were people on the plane. The number of people aboard was not immediately known.

The aircraft, a Cessna Citation jet, which Eddy said can carry up to 10 people, crashed in Murphy Canyon near the Tierrasanta neighborhood just before 4 a.m. Multiple homes caught on fire and were destroyed, the San Diego Police Department said.

There were no reports of serious injuries among people on the ground, said Eddy, who described the neighborhood as a “gigantic debris field.”

About 100 residents of the Tierrasanta neighborhood have evacuated. The neighborhood is home to many military families, according to Robert Heely, a commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Burned cars littered the area this morning, and some four hours after the crash, firefighters were still struggling to extinguish a car on fire.

“I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looked like with the jet fuel running down the streets and everything on fire all at once,” said Scott Wahl, the San Diego police chief. “It was pretty horrific to see.”

“All we heard was the loud engine screeching noise, a loud boom — and the sky lit up,” said Cynthia Schmitz, 33, a resident of the Tierrasanta neighborhood. Schmitz, who is in the Navy, said she quickly realized that it had been a small plane crash.

“We see planes go over our house all the time, so I figured that’s what it was,” she said.

The plane had been attempting to land at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, across a highway from where it crashed. The jet had departed from Teterboro, New Jersey, late Wednesday with a layover at Col. James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas, before flying toward San Diego, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking database.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

In October 2021, another small plane en route to the same airport crashed in the town of Santee, northeast of San Diego, clipping a UPS truck and destroying two homes. The driver of the UPS truck and the pilot were killed in that crash.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company