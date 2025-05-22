Teens arrested after viral video shows Wahiawa assault

Honolulu police arrested four individuals, including three juveniles, on the evening of May 21 following the circulation of a viral video showing a violent assault on a 21-year-old woman in Wahiawa.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, those taken into custody include a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman. The video, widely shared on social media, appears to capture the group attacking the victim.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the attack or the condition of the victim.