Woman, 29, hit twice on Nimitz Highway dies from injuries

A 29-year-old woman who was critically injured after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday night on North Nimitz Highway has died, Honolulu police said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified police on Wednesday that the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

She is Oahu’s 30th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 12 at the same time in 2024.

The collision occurred two days after a 62-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by two vehicles less than a mile away.

Police said the woman was walking in the roadway outside a crosswalk near the airport area around 9:10 p.m. when she was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old woman. As the woman lay on the road, she was struck a second time by another vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old man.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were not injured. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.