Woman, 30, critically hurt in Kahuku shooting

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 11:33 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot at 2 a.m. Wednesday in Kahuku, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

“The victim and suspect got into a verbal argument that escalated to the suspect shooing the victim in the upper torso area,” HPD said in a report. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The suspect has not been located at this time.

The exact location of the shooting and a description of the suspect were not immediately made public.

