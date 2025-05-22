Column: Keep Hawaii healthy by keeping Medicaid coverage intact

Across Hawaii, 407,000 rely on Medicaid for access to health care. That is 28% of the state’s population.

Children, veterans, people with disabilities, and hard-working families with low incomes, all depend on Medicaid. Kupuna are in the mix, too, with Medicaid covering about 60% of skilled nursing facility residents in our state.

The federal government is right now proposing to cut funding for Medicaid to support continued tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations. Current estimates are that these cuts would result in 41,000 Hawaii residents losing access to Medicaid.

While the governor and the state Legislature are working to fund this shortfall, the state is facing cuts in federal programs to our high schools, universities, our medical school and to the counties — and will have to make tough decisions regarding which programs should be funded, and for how long. The state does not have sufficient revenue to make up for all these cuts in federal revenue, not in the short term, and certainly not in the long term.

Having thousands of people lose their Medicaid coverage means these Hawaii residents will stop seeing their primary care providers, specialists and other health care providers. It means more people will wait until a problem is so bad they need to go to a hospital emergency room.

Our hospital emergency rooms in Hawaii are already at capacity. While some are in the process of being enlarged and renovated, it will be some time before they are ready for larger volumes of patients. This is not the best use of emergency services. People need access to good primary care, and specialists.

Hawaii has been working hard as a state to provide enough reimbursement under Medicaid to keep a sufficient provider network in place to serve residents. In recent years, Medicaid reimbursement has increased via a mix of state and federal funds, thereby increasing access for Medicaid recipients to primary care, hospital care and long-term care.

All 28 hospitals in Hawaii are either private nonprofits or are government-run. Nine of the 28 are critical access hospitals that, by definition, serve rural communities by providing essential health care services. Adequate Medicaid reimbursement is vital to keeping all of our hospitals operating so they can continue to provide care in their communities all across the state.

If 41,000 people lose Medicaid coverage and become uninsured, hospitals by law are still required to treat them if they come to our emergency rooms. Because they are uninsured, and do not have the resources to pay for their care, hospitals have to find resources from other sources to cover the cost of care provided to these individuals. This then puts pressure on employers, and the amount they pay for health care insurance for their employees.

Hawaii’s Pre-Paid Healthcare Act, robust union-sponsored plans, Medicare and Expanded Medicaid have all contributed to Hawaii having a very low uninsured rate for decades. Having very broad health care coverage in Hawaii means that the people of Hawaii have good access to health care, and the results show the benefit of that with Hawaii having the highest life expectancy in the nation.

Having an adequately funded Medicaid program is key to making sure Hawaii residents remain healthy, and continue to receive the care they need whether they are newborns, kupuna or anywhere in between.

Hilton Raethel is president/CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.