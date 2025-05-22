Letter: All road users need to do better to abide laws

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter seems to place blame on the state Department of Transportation and Honolulu Police Department for the alarming spike in Oahu’s traffic fatalities (“Pattern of isle traffic deaths easy to decipher,” Star-Advertiser, May 12). The writer cites a lack of will to enforce traffic laws.

Like many businesses and services, HPD and DOT have a serious shortage of workers. It becomes a matter of priority. Issue a ticket for jaywalking, or investigate a homicide?

With our driving habits, pedestrian and bicycle safety has become a free-for-all. It happens every day.

Many people don’t care about rules, laws or personal safety. Some drivers commit hit-and-run crimes, pedestrians constantly cross against the light, and many bicyclists think rules don’t apply to them.

The police can’t be everywhere. It’s up to us to abide by the laws and rules, and to be accountable for our actions and personal safety. Otherwise, the carnage will continue.

Robert K. Soberano

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter