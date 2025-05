A lavender carpet welcomes President Donald Trump upon Air Force One’s arrival on May 13 at the airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A proposal by Qatar to gift a jet for a new Air Force One is stirring debate.

By some estimates, bringing Qatar’s 747 airplane gift up to Air Force One standards will cost between $1 billion and $4 billion, and might not be completed until 2028.

The search for electronic bugs will require a gut-and-replace. Donald Trump’s term as president ends in 2028, at which point he will not need a plane with Air Force One capabilities.

If the plane is then mothballed in Trump’s presidential library, the billions to rehab the Qatar plane would have been paid without either need of, or benefit to, the country.

Here’s a thought: When the plane is gifted to the Defense Department (not to Trump, he insists), Congress should require that it be immediately auctioned off for whatever it can get. These savings should appeal to all the deficit hawks and Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutters.

If necessary, they can save a golden faucet as a souvenir for the president.

James Duca

Kailua

